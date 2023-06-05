Jerri Ann Clarke, 42, of Waterloo, joined her Lord and Savior on Friday June 2, 2023 at Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born July 20, 1980 in Laurens, SC, and was the daughter of the late Jerry Bradley Clarke of Laurens.
Jerri Ann had a zest for humor and brought light to all around her. She had a knack for making even the hardest times humorous. She fought the good fight in many aspects of her life, giving of her time to help those in need and advocate for those who could not speak up for themselves. She will be dearly missed by so many who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, who were the light of her life- Sullivan and Grant Pinson, her brother James Clarke (Rhonica), and nephew Parker Clarke. She is also survived by many loving extended family members and special friends.
In addition to her father, Jerri Ann was preceded in death by her grandparents, James H. Davis and Marie D. Davis.
A Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Beaverdam Baptist Church in Mountville with Rev. Phil Bryson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1555 Beaverdam Church Road, Mountville, SC 29370.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Clarke family with arrangements.