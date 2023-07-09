Jerry Templeton Smart, age 81, of Laurens and husband of Nancy Stewart Smart, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at VIA Health Partners Hospice House in Clinton.
Born in Woodruff, he was a son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Vorenna Templeton Smart. A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Jerry retired from Monsanto in Greenwood and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeri Lynn Nobles (Kevin) of Cross Hill and James T. “Jamie” Smart of Rock Hill; brothers, John Smart (Linda) of Waterloo and Joe Smart (Elaine) of Greenville; grandchildren, Austin Nobles (Kendra) and Justin Nobles; and two great grandchildren, Evan Nobles and Joshua Nobles.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Rev. Phil Hall. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
The family will be at the home of his grandson, Austin Nobles.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 Hwy 221 S. Laurens, SC 29360 or to VIA Health Partners (Hospice of Laurens County), P.O. Box 470408 Charlotte NC, 28247.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
