Johnnie Karen Butler, age 75, resident of Watts Avenue, widow of Horace William “Toby” Butler, Sr., passed away, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her home.
She was born September 26, 1947 in Sevierville, TN, and was a daughter of the late John and Hazel Wilbanks Moore.
Mrs. Butler was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, William Butler (Theresa) of Laurens, and Kenny Butler of Cross Anchor; her sisters, Pearl Frazier, Tootsie Saxon (Charles), and Joyce Dreyer; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lynn, and several siblings.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery with Chaplain David Cathcart officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 2nd from 6:00-8:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family will be at the home, 200 Watts Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Butler family with arrangements.