Mr. Johnny Shell, age 71, of 514 Hayne Circle, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away August 2, 2023.
He was born May 2, 1952 to the late Casper Vance and Pauline Shell.
He is survived by two brothers, Lazell Shell and Levi (Ridie) Shell both of Fountain Inn, South Carolina; two sisters, Betty Campbell of Fountain Inn, South Carolina and Martha Williams of Laurens, South Carolina.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home of Fountain Inn.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Martha Williams of 53 Badgers Trestle, Laurens, South Carolina.
Beasley Funeral Home of Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.