Miss Johnnye Belinda Pulley, better known as Duck, age 49, of 202 Lurey Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in Clinton, S.C. She is survived by two sons, Zaccharius (Deniera) Pulley, Tyrez Young; two daughters, Carolyetta Pulley, Tiesha Young; two sisters, Felicia Pulley, Arlene Foggie and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services for Miss Johnnye Belinda Pulley, better known as Duck, will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Reverend Minnie Bluford officiating public viewing will be held on Monday from 3-7pm, the burial will follow in White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, Mountville, S.C.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home of her daughter, Ms. Tiesha Young, 209 Camp Street, in Laurens, South Carolina.