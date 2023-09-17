Jon Steven Koenig, age 77, widower of Peggy D. Koenig, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023 at his home.
He was born October 16, 1945 in Michigan and was the son of the late Bruce and Delana Carnahan Koenig. He was a coal miner in the Indiana area until his disability retirement. Jon also was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his sons, Jon Steven Koenig, II and Craig William Koenig both of Gray Court.
No services are planned at this time.
