Joseph David Gibbs, Jr. 81 of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023. He was proceeded in death by his first wife Frankie Jean Gibbs (2018), their daughter Denise Snider (Greg), and his parents Joe and Doris Gibbs. He is survived by their daughters, Donna Gibbs (Terry) and Dianne Shuler (Chip); their grandchildren are Richard Dean Staton, Jr. (Kayla), Kayla Bennett (Skip), Trey Shuler (Mollie); their great grandchildren are Sean, CJ, Mallorie, McKinley, Kip, Kasen, Ryot and Kanon.
He is also survived by his current wife Levonna Larson and her children Tiffani Sims, Jerry Larson; her grandchildren Jessica Maison, Jonathan Sims, Robbie Sims, Robert Larson; her great grandchildren Bailey, Landon, and Raygan.
Joe was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church of Clinton. He served as a deacon at previous churches and was a past member of the City of Clinton Council for four years. He was an avid motorcycle rider for many years and loved doing wood work.
He earned degrees from Piedmont Technical College, Greenville Technical College, and the University of Tennessee. Joe retired as a design engineer from Torrington/Timken after 40 years of service.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24th at 11:00 at Davidson Street Baptist Church on Clinton and will officiated by Kenny Moore. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.