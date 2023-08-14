Joseph Mitchel Barbrey, age 49, of Gray Court, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
Born in Simpsonville, he was son of the late Curtis Leon Barbrey and Marilyn Knight Barbrey. A member of Highland Home Baptist Church, Joseph was employed with the W.S.I. in Woodruff and enjoyed NASCAR Racing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Courtney Barbrey; brothers, Robert Barbrey (Lisa) of Savannah, GA and Billy Vaughn of Gray Court; sisters, Victoria Cheek (Ricky) of Gray Court; and a special friend, Karen Hiott.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a daughter, Olivia Louise Barbrey; and a sister, Sharon Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph and Rev. Danny Smith.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
