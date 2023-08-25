Joyce A. Tucker Mundy - Laurens

Joyce A. Tucker Mundy

Joyce A. Tucker Mundy, age 71, of Laurens, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Fountain Inn, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Una Mae Schofield Tucker. A member of Dials Church, Joyce ran a house cleaning service.

She is survived by her sons, Todd Tucker and Josh Mundy both of Laurens.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Thea Thompson.

A graveside service was held at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Dials Church Cemetery conducted by Chaplain Larry Sneed.

The family is at their respect homes.

