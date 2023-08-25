Joyce A. Tucker Mundy - Laurens

Joyce A. Tucker Mundy, age 71, of Laurens, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Fountain Inn, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Una Mae Schofield Tucker. A member of Dials Church, Joyce ran a house cleaning service.
She is survived by her sons, Todd Tucker and Josh Mundy both of Laurens.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Thea Thompson.
A graveside service was held at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Dials Church Cemetery conducted by Chaplain Larry Sneed.
The family is at their respect homes.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.