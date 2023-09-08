Joyce Ann Whittington - Ware Shoals

Joyce Ann Whittington, 74, wife of the late Richard Whittington, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Hospice House of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Springfield, OH, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Geraldine Bailey and a former employee of Walmart.
She is survived by her children, Jessica Ashmore (Chris), Mark Lawson and Donnie Lawson; grandchildren, Heidi Ashmore and Holly Ashmore; and a sister, Rachel McFarland.
There will be no service at this time.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.