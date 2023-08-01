Joyce Marie Ott Lanford, age 75, of Clinton, SC, wife of James Patrick Lanford, Jr., passed away, Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Francis Downtown in Greenville.
Born August 17, 1947 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Mary Kennedy Ott Martin. Joyce retired from the Torrington Bearing Company as a secretary. She loved bowling and arranging flowers, above all else, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her world revolved around her grandchildren, the Clinton Red Devils, Carolina Gamecocks, and the Atlanta Braves. Joyce was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 51 Years who adored her; two daughters, Robin Lanford Finley (Mark Young), and Melissa Lanford-Nelson (Christopher), both of Clinton; her sister, Betty Campbell of Clinton; her grandchildren, Preston Finley of the home, Tanner Finley, Camden Finley, Cayden Nelson, Camden Nelson, Alyssa Young, Cayden Young, and Bryce Young; her niece, Summer Hale (Andy, Carter, Kai), and her nephew, Jackie Pearson (Daisy Lawson, Krista Page, Makayla Pearson).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Pearson; and a grandson, Landon Nelson.
The family would like to give special thanks to nurses, Caroline Welborn and Brittney Roberts for walking this long journey with Joyce.
Funeral Services will be conducted 4:00 PM, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Bellview Baptist Church with Rev. Darren Rood officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00-4:00 PM at the church.
Flowers are welcome, as well as memorials to the Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Rd., Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Lanford family with arrangements.