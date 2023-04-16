Julia Ann Lusk, age 83, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
She was born on March 7, 1940, in Clinton, and was a daughter of the late Cleo J. Lusk and Dollie Williamson Lusk. Mrs. Lusk was a chocoholic and a shopaholic.
She is survived by her son, Todd Dean (fiancé, Virgie Jennings); her sister, Margie Bagwell; her granddaughter, Trista D. Hall (Andrew); and great-grandchildren, Anthony Collin Dean, Abigail Denise Hall and Andrew Miles Hall.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Carl P. Lusk, and two sisters, Nancy L. Beckham and Vernetta M. Simmons.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at the Rosemont Cemetery.
