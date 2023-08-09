Julie Juanita Hughes - Laurens

Julie Juanita Hughes, age 79, of Laurens and wife of the late Robert Nelson Hughes passed away on August 8, 2023, at Prisma Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Bennie Franklin and Annie Bell Barton Collins. Mrs. Hughes formerly worked at Laurens Glass Plant and Torrington.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Keith Hughes (Karan) and Curtis Wayne Hughes (Victoria Lynn) all of Laurens; grandchildren, LeAnn Johnson (Ben) of Ware Shoals, Jordan Hughes of Laurens, Tyler Hughes (Emily) of Laurens, and Justin Hughes of Laurens; great-grandchildren, Kyle Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, and Liam Hughes; and a sister, Eunice Leopard of Gray Court.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her great grandchild, Shannon Hughes; brothers, B.F Collins, V.C Collins and Ray Collins; and a sister, Faye Hill.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.