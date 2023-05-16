June Hunnicutt Spivey, age 74, of Kinards, SC, wife of Forrest Spivey, passed away, Monday, May 15, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 14, 1948 in Newberry, SC and was a daughter of the late Clarence and Alice Crapps Hunnicutt. A lifelong caregiver, June worked at Whitten Center and Laurens County Special Needs and Disability Board. She loved her family and adored each grandchild for their own special and unique ways. June was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Fred Spivey (Beverly) of Joanna, her daughter, Tina Foster (Jody) of Joanna; her brother, Alan Hunnicutt (Dianne) of Newberry; her grandchildren, Logan Wooten (Nikki), Cheyenne Spivey, Justin Foster, Austin Foster, Caleb Foster (Haleigh), Christian Foster, Marie Foster, and Kinley Foster; and her great-grandchildren, Aubree Whitlock, Liam Whitlock, and Calleigh Foster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Spivey.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Alton Crapps and Rev. Sam Cox officiating. A committal service will follow at Newberry Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the church.
The family will be at the home, 243 Hunnicutt Lane, Kinards, SC 29355.
Memorials may be made to VIA Partners Healthcare, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Spivey family with arrangements.