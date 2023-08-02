Kathy Petty Mangum, age 66, of Laurens, SC, wife of Mike Mangum, passed away, Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Prisma Health - Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born October 1, 1956 in Lockhart, SC, and was a daughter of the late William J. Petty, Sr. and Lona McCall Petty. Kathy retired from Clinton Mills after many years of service. She enjoyed baking, spending time in the mountains, especially Pigeon Forge, and meeting to eat with the Old People Crew.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her children, Kevin Croy, and Erica Merrill (Victor); and her granddaughter, Tori Merrill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jackie Petty, and Timmy Petty.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Darren Rood officiating.
The family will greet visitors prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home.