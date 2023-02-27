Kenneth A. King 76, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born in Clinton and was a son of the late Willie Hix and Georgia Bledsoe King.
Kenneth was a former employee of Clinton Mills, several local mobile home manufacturing companies and worked in residential construction.
Surviving are a brother, Larry King; a sister, Betty JoAnn Sanders both of Clinton and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brothers, Robert, Ray, Shealy Carlton and Heyward; sister, Connie Sue May and Nancy Coker.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.