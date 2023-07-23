Kimberly Diane Hughes Malone, age 54, of Laurens, and wife of Dwayne Eddie Malone, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home.
Born in Gray Court, she was the daughter of the late William Paul and Margie Nell Langston Hughes. Kim enjoyed spending time gardening and being outdoors. She loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. Kim also loved her pets.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Dyanna Malone Makocy (Zoltan) and Dwayne James Malone, both of Laurens; grandchildren, Abigail Makocy, Carter James Malone, and Zee Makocy.
The family will host a celebration of life in the days ahead. Please continue to check our website for updated service information.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, 505 West Farley Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
Memorials may be made in memory of Kim to: Laurens County Cancer Association, PO Box 6, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 2932.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory