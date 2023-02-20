Kyle Patrick Wright, age 26, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at his home.
He was born May 20, 1996 in Greenville, SC and is the son of Ryan Spencer Wright and Heather Kirkland Wright.
In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his sisters, Blakeley McCullough (Brandon) and Amanda Jane Wright; his niece, Savannah McCullough; his maternal grandmother, Becky Kirkland; his paternal grandfather, Randy Wright; his aunt, Amber Armstrong (Chad); his uncle, Mitchell Kirkland (Tighe); and his cousins, Kensley Armstrong, Jenna Armstrong, and Talullah Kirkland.
Graveside Services will be conducted Monday, February 20, 2023 at 10 AM at Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
Kyle was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jerry Kirkland and his maternal grandmother, Patricia Wright.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 219 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624 (www.havenofrest.cc/donate).