Mrs. LaKeisha Smith- Miller, age 52, of 5 Pine View Drive, Ware Shoals, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Self Regional Health Care in Greenwood, South Carolina.
She is survived by her husband Mr. Ronnie Miller of the home; two daughters; Miss La Camry Yergin (Laquita), Miss Key' Aija Smith (Ahmad), two sons; Mr. Savion Richard (Alleah), Mr. Mikal Smith; four grandchildren; her mother Ms. Sandra Pegram; and one sister, Mrs. Daneen Dodson (Obadiah); and two brothers, Michael (Ann) Smith, Mikeith Marks.
Funeral services for Mrs. LaKeisha Smith-Miller are incomplete and will be announced by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens at a later time. The family is at the home of 5 Pineview Drive, Ware Shoals, SC.