Larry Lee Hughes - Joanna

Larry Lee Hughes, age 74, of Joanna, SC, husband of Virginia Fogle Hughes, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his home.
He was born November 6, 1948 in Gray Court, SC and was a son of the late Lonnie Hughes, Sr. and Doris Rhodes Hughes. Mr. Hughes retired from the textiles industry and was a Veteran of the US Air Force.
Surviving are his daughters, Melissa Howard (Redman), and Brittnay Williamson (Eric); grandchildren, Amber Craine Tootle, Makennah Williamson, Brooklyn “Poke Poke” Williamson, Ember Williamson, along with 15 other grands; brothers, Jimmy Hughes (Barbara), Lonnie Hughes, Jr.; and nephew, Bengie Hughes.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Mikel Williamson.
Funeral Services will be conducted 4 PM, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Pastor Ricky Cook officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday, September 15, 2023 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Hughes family with services.