Larry O’Dell Allison, age 75, of Waterloo, and husband of Virginia “Jennie” Allison, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown.
Born in Spartanburg, he was son of the late William O’Dell and Evie Petty Allison. Larry loved to fish and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Larry retired as an Electrician and Maintenance Supervisor for Hoechst Celanese in Spartanburg, S.C. He was a Mason for over 50 years with Masonic Lodge #228 Trough Shoals in Pacolet.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lisa Coggins (Scott), Amy Tate, and Brian Allison all of Boiling Springs; a sister, Barbara Louise Barker of Pacolet; grandchildren, Ethan and Cole Coggins, Hannah and Graham Derrick and Baylee and Tanner Allison; great-grandchildren, Xane Ballenger and Xylan Ballenger.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at New Prospect Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Phil Hall.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 New Prospect Baptist Church, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
