Mr. Larry Rufus "Bo" Herbert Sr., age 90, of 851 Boyd Road, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023 at his home. He is survived by one son, Larry R. Herbert, Jr.; four daughters, Vergia Herbert Mgbo, Phyllis D. Herbert, Vernessa L. (Duane Sr.) Dickens, Teresa H. (Frank) Pearson; one brother, Willie C. Herbert; two sisters, Dorothy Williams, Margie (Robert) Byrd; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one aunt, Elizabeth T. Kilgo.
Funeral services for Mr. Larry Rufus Herbert Sr., will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, September 14,2023 at the Poplar Springs AME Church in Laurens, South Carolina, with Reverend Roland Sigman officiating. Military Honors and burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.