Lavern "Hog" Freeman, 68, of Gray Court, SC, passed away, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his home.
Born February 7, 1955 in Darlington, SC, he was a son of the late Barney and Lucille Barnette Freeman. Mr. Freeman was passionate about art and drawing.
He was a caring person and carried love in his heart for everyone.
He is survived by his siblings, Jack Freeman (Carolyn), Betty Bishop, Larry Freeman, and Sue Roach (Dwight), and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Alfred Pearson; his daughter, Carrie Marie Freeman; and siblings, Jimmy Freeman, and Mona Ellenburg.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Hardshell Cemetery in Lugoff, South Carolina.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Freeman family with arrangements.