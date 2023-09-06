Mrs. Linda Diane Tims Cunningham, age 68, of 124 Garlington Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, September 4,2023 in Clinton, South Carolina. She is survived by one son, Enrico (Cassandra) Cunningham; three stepchildren, Lashien Jones, Carolyn Walker Suber, Antonio Walker; two brother Phillip (Rene) Tims, Anthony Tims; one sister, Ruby WIlliams; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Diane Tims Cunningham will be held on Saturday, September 9,2023 at 1p.m along with her son Mr. Jihan R. Cunningham at the C.D Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Pastor Tony Cunningham officiating. The famly will receive friends at the home of her brother Mr. Phillip and Rene Tims at 110 Robbins Run, in Laurens, S.C. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.