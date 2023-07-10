Linda Phillips Merchant, age 78, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 24, 1945 in Ware Shoals, SC. Linda was the daughter of the late Arthur Phillips and Edith Mullinnix Phillips.
Mrs. Merchant was a lab technician for 20 years. Her employment included: Mayfair Mill, Pet Dairy, and Sealed Air (Cryovac;) where she retired after 13 years. Following retirement, Linda worked seasonally at H&R Block. She was a faithful lifetime church member of the Pentecostal faith. Throughout the years, Linda served as a Sunday school teacher; choir member; Director of VBS; wrote and directed Christmas plays; started a group called LAD (Life After Divorce;) and volunteered with the Red Cross Disaster Relief for Hurricane Katrina. She loved fishing, boating and camping. Mrs. Merchant participated in a bowling league for several years, took flying lessons and even went on a few motorcycle excursions in her younger years. Linda was a world traveler. She and her husband traveled to numerous countries in Europe, India, Dubai (United Arab Emirates,) and Thailand. Her travels took her to all 50 states in the United States, Mexico, several islands in the Atlantic, and two providences in Canada, but the beach was always her favorite place. Linda’s daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren often traveled with her and spent many summer vacations at the beach together.
Linda is survived by her husband, Dan Merchant of the home; her children, Beverly Blackwell of Hickory Tavern, Celeste Culbertson of Hickory Tavern, Hannah Tumblin (Tony) of Hickory Tavern, Dan Merchant II of Fort Wayne, IN; her grandchildren, Brandon Hughes (Jennifer), Bradley Caldwell, Benjamin Blackwell, Raigon Watkins (Sam), Ashley Tumblin, Jennifer Tumblin, Ray Tumblin, Zachary Tumblin, Alanna Tumblin, Danny Merchant III; her great-grandchildren, Ty Hughes, Jack Hughes, Olivia Hughes, Kiley Caldwell, Evan Blackwell, Tanner Watkins, Alec Watkins (Hannah), Jadon Watkins, London Robinson, D. Tumblin and also two foster great-grandchildren; her brother, Rev. Roger Phillips (Annette) and nephew, Dale Phillips.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy Tumblin and great-granddaughter, Jocie Edith Hughes.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10 AM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens with Rev. Roger Phillips and Rev. Chadrick Jordan officiating. The committal service will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens with the family receiving friends immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Merchant Family with services.