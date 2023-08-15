Linda Smart - Waterloo

Linda Smart, age 79, wife of John Emerson Smart, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born October 1, 1943 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Donaldson Vance Wright, Jr. and Emma Louise Elliot Wright.
Linda retired from the Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority. She enjoyed participating in the Basket Guild and loved anything pertaining to crafts.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Karen Hughes (Chris) of Greenwood; step-son, Jeffery Smart (Susan) of Laurens; three granddaughters, Brooklyn Daniel (Chase), Sydney Roberts (Daniel), Taylor Roberts (Jordan); step-grandson, Lee Smart; step-granddaughter, Ashley Roberts (Shane); and ten great grandchildren, Braelyn and Nora Daniel, Bryson Culbertson, Aiden Burkhalter, Jason Roberts, Noah Roberts, Jaycee Roberts, Jordan Roberts, Shane Roberts, Benleigh Roberts.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Friday, August 18, 2023 at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Phil Hall officiating.
The family will greet visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday evening at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Smart family with arrangements.