Louise T Hunter - Clinton

Mrs. Louise Hunter was born September 24, 1942 to William and Mattie Williams Taylor in Kinards, South Carolina.
She was a member of Mt. Olive AME Church in Clinton, South Carolina. Mrs. Hunter attended the public schools of Clinton, South Carolina and graduated in the Bell Street High School Class of 1961.
Louise entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton, South Carolina at the age of eighty.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her son, Michael Hunter; her brothers, Charlie Taylor, Robert Taylor; her sisters, Ruby Velasco, Nettie Ruth Taylor, Dr. Rita Henderson, Geraldine Taylor, Cynthia Adams, Anita Thong; two grandchildren, one great grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends.
The family is at their respective homes.