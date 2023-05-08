Marci Anna Trotter, age 50, of Clinton, SC, wife of Kenneth Scott Trotter, passed away, Sunday, May 7, 2023 at her home.
She was born January 1, 1973 in Gaffney, SC, and was a daughter of the late Calvin Edward and Patricia Anna Wilson Franklin. She was formerly employed with Clinton Mills-Bailey Plant. She enjoyed helping others by volunteering at the Joanna Food Bank, but above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Marci was a member of Hope Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, James Edward Franklin (Madison) of Ware Shoals; her daughter, Amber Nicole Franklin of Gray Court; her sister, Cindy McCall (Roy) of Laurens; and her grandchildren, Noah Franklin, Jayvin Franklin, Jamison Franklin, William Franklin, Robbie Franklin, and Danielle Franklin; and her nephew, Jordan McCall of Simpsonville.
No services are being planned at this time.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Trotter family.