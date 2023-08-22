Margaret Runette Banks - Clinton

Margaret Runette Banks, age 100, widow of Marion “Sandy” Francis Banks, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the NHC of Clinton.
She was born September 25, 1922 in Laurens, SC and was the daughter of the late Carl Alonzo Gwinn and the late Lillie Franks Gwinn, she was retired from the Greenwood Mills Joanna Plant and was a member of the Joanna First Baptist Church, Circle Sisters, and Eastern Star.
Mrs. Banks is survived by her sons, Roger Banks (Lucy) of Hodges and Tommy Banks of Joanna; three grandchildren, Michael Banks (Jennifer), Jennifer Adams (Austin), and Jeremy Banks (Heather); eight great-children, Avery Banks, Emily Banks Godwin (Jesse), Marley Banks, Landon Adams, Kyleigh Banks Adams, Sophia Banks, Joseph Banks and Paul Banks.
In addition to her husband and her parents she is preceded in death by her son who was killed in Vietnam, Michael “Mickey” Banks; a daughter-in-law, Karen Banks; and a sister, Betty Thackston.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2 PM Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Joanna First Baptist Church, 301 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Banks Family with services.