Marilyn P. Daniluk, age 94, widow of John P. Daniluk, Sr. passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Agape Hospice House in Lexington, SC.
She was born in Canton, Ohio on April 18, 1929 and was a daughter of the Late Wilbur and Grace Haefner Pyle.
Marilyn was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Clinton. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her three children, John P. Daniluk, Jr. (Loretta), David John Daniluk (Kathy), Diana Lynn Hebert (Doug); five grandchildren, two step grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Pyle and a sister, Dorothy E. Daniel.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. in the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Clinton, Rev. Chad Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers please may donations to Agape Hospice House, 128 Liberty Hill Lane, Lexington, SC 29072 or a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is honored to assist the Danilik Family with arrangements.
