Marion Owens Curry, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023. His health declined while grieving the recent loss of his wife. Marion is now reunited in Heaven with his wife of 67 years, Mary Stone Curry.
Mr. Curry was born in Laurens County to the late Frank Curry and Lucia Inez Owens. He was a second generation member and longest attending member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church. Marion retired from Graff Metallic after more than 20 years of service. He enjoyed welding and was a known for his ability to fix anything. He loved farming, country living, his family and helping others in the community.
Surviving, is a son, Dale Curry with wife Deneaer; a daughter, Debra Garrett with husband Randy; a sister, Evelyn Burgess with husband Robert; a granddaughter, Katie Armstrong with husband Brett; and three grandsons, Garrett Armstrong, Gray Armstrong and Griffin Armstrong. He was predeceased by a brother, David Curry.
A Celebration of Marion’s Life will be 12 noon Wednesday at Rabun Creek Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jayson Payne. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 Hwy 101 Gray Court, SC 29645.