Marion Walker Davis, age 85, of Laurens and wife of the late James Ronald “Ron” Davis, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Marion Yale and Margaret Alice Weeks Walker. A member of St. James United Methodist Church, Marion retired from Palmetto Bank with 40 years of service and the Laurens County Treasurer’s Office with 20 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Marion Edwin Thomas of Laurens.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Bonnie Shea Thomas and brother, William Jack “Billy” Walker.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Clyde Scott, with visitation immediately following. The family will have a private burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of her son.
The family would like to especially thank Laurens County Hospice and her special caregivers for their loving care of Marion.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
