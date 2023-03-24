Marlon Matthew Jones, age 65, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Prisma Health Laurens Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 11, 1957, and served in the Air Force as an APR Fabrication and Parachute Specialist.
Mr. Jones will lie in state at the Laurens County Veterans Affairs Office on Tuesday March 28, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM in honor of his service for his country. A Funeral Service will be held following the visitation at 11:00 AM with Rev. Phil Wyatt officiating. All Veterans and the community are invited.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at M J “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Dr, Anderson, SC 29621.
If you would like to honor Marlon Matthew Jones, please make a donation to a military charity of your choice.