Martha Johnson Bradshaw, age 82, of Laurens, and widow of the late Reginald George Morse, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Born in Laurens, Martha was a daughter of the late Sydney and Mary Culbertson Johnson. She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Laurens and retired as a maintenance technician from Laurens County Hospital. Martha never met a stranger and she loved ‘her kids’! “If you knew her, you loved her!”
Surviving are her children, Reginald Scott Morse (Jane), Kenny Morse, Mike Morse, and D’An Donald (Steven), all of Laurens; sister, Judy Snipes of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Tiffany Morse, Tia Gilleland (John), Teri Morse, Tyler Webb (Hunter), Grace Anne Thomason, Reginald Destry Morse (Danika), Hanna Marie Morse, Claudia Alyssa Morse; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Wayne Morse; a brother, Bob Holden; and a sister Nancy Duncan
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Bev Kennedy.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service on Sunday.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
