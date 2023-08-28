Martin Henry "Marty" Babb - Pelzer

Martin Henry “Marty” Babb, age 58, of Pelzer, formerly of Seattle, WA, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, SC.
Marty was born in Laurens and was the only child of Martin Ernest and Sara Coats Babb.
He was a 1983 graduate of Laurens District 55 High School and a proud member of the Raider Marching Band. Marty also attended Furman University and was a Labor Union Representative in Seattle before returning to South Carolina to retire.
Marty enjoyed reading, playing video games, and keeping up with technology. He also loved the water, especially the coast.
He is survived by his cousin, Jane Martin Robbs of Laurens, and several distant cousins.
In addition to his parents, Marty was predeceased by his grandparents, Claude and Jennie Babb and Gilliam and Annie Rachel Whitmire Coats.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 7 at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
Memorials may be made in memory of Marty to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com