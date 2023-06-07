Marty Dean Lowe, age 56, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Clinton.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of Mavis Madden (Lowe) Barger.
Marty is survived by a sister Kimberly Lowe (Darrell) of Cary, NC, a brother Randall Lowe of Honea Path, a special niece, Katelyn Hughes, who loved her “Daddy Marty” very much, and a companion, Michele Bostic, of Laurens.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph. The family will receive friends at the chapel one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.