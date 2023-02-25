Mary Burton Wasson, wife of the late William Nash (Bill) Wasson, died peacefully in Rock Hill, SC on Monday, January 23.
Daughter of the late Loni Cooper Burton and William Clarence Burton, she was born April 13, 1934 in Laurens, SC.
Mary was preceded in death by a son, William Nash (Billy) Wasson, Jr.; three sisters: Doris Layman, Lena Bass and Dolly Frady; three brothers: Julian Burton, Cortez Burton and Joe Burton.
Lovingly revered as “Grammy,” she is survived by her two daughters: Kim Wasson, and Kelley Tuttle (Nick), both of Rock Hill; five grandchildren: Will Massengill (Danielle) of Jacksonville, FL, Caroline Comer (Ray) of Rock Hill, Nate Massengill (Chris) of Greensboro, NC, Graham Tuttle of Rock Hill, and Emma Tuttle of Charlotte, NC; four great-grandchildren: Nash Comer, Mills Comer, Ellie Massengill, and Franklin Comer; three sisters-in-law: Bonnie Burton of Laurens, Barbara Fischer (Tom) of Low Gap, NC, and Jane Burns (Marion) of Greenville, SC.
Mary served as secretary of The Associate Reformed Presbyterian (A.R.P.) Synod and as secretary of Greenville A.R.P. Church. Mary was a long-time member of and served as Deacon at Greenville A.R.P. Church. She also delivered Meals-On-Wheels in Greenville for many years. After moving to Rock Hill in 2016, Mary became an active member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 pm at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church (421 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC). A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 27 at 2:00 pm at Friendship Presbyterian Church in Hickory Tavern (2094 Neely Ferry Rd, Laurens, SC).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church (421 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730), Meals-On-Wheels (15 Oregon St, Greenville, SC 29605), or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Louise Miller, Elizabeth Watson, Harbor Chase Memory Care and Riverview Hospice for their loving care.