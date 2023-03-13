Mary Laura Stone Curry, 86, wife of Marion Owens Curry for 67 years, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Mrs. Curry was born in Laurens to the late William Edgar Stone and Laura Leopard Stone. She was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church, where she served as the organist for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Draughns Business School and retired as a cost accountant with Church & Dwight Corp. Mary loved her family and her church immensely. She enjoyed flowers and trips to the beach. One never left her presence without her telling them “I love you.”
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Dale Curry with wife Deneaer; a daughter, Debra Garret with husband Randy; a granddaughter, Katie Armstrong with husband Brett; and three grandsons, Garrett Armstrong, Gray Armstrong and Griffin Armstrong.
A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be 11 o’clock Friday at Rabun Creek Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jayson Payne. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 Hwy 101 South Gray Court, SC 29645.