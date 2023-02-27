Michael Frank Martin, 76, of 119 Cherry Hill Road, Laurens, SC, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, after a brief illness. Born in Laurens on January 10, 1947, Mike was the son of the late Frank Addison Martin of Gray Court.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years, Connie K. Martin, and an infant daughter, Connie Lynn Martin. He is survived by his daughter Karen Robertson and her husband, David Robertson, of the home; and daughter Samantha Argondizzo and her husband, Jeff Argondizzo, of Camden; four grandchildren, Frank Lleyton Abell of Laurens, James Griffin Abell of Laurens, Aras Michael Argondizzo of Camden, and Anna Kathryn Argondizzo of Camden.
Mike was a member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church and graduated from Gray Court-Owings High School in 1965. He retired from the BiLo corporation where he worked at the warehouse in Mauldin for years as a supervisor. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. A man devoted to the welfare of his family, he leaves behind a legacy of hard work and unconditional love.
Services are rendered by the Cremation Society of South Carolina, with a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.