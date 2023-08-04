Michael "Mike" Lenzy Entrekin - Joanna

Michael "Mike” Lenzy Entrekin, age 75, of Joanna, SC, husband of Sue Thomas Entrekin, passed away, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born April 25, 1948 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Rev. James Furman and Anna Mae Herring Entrekin. Mike was a US Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He attended Piedmont Technical College and retired from Gen III, Inc. in Fountain Inn, SC.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Lori Couch (Chuck), Christi Taylor (Alan), Andy Entrekin (Melissa), and Tina Kinard (Bill); his siblings, Robin Entrekin (Cindy), Tim Entrekin (Donna), Faith Marusich (Michael), and Rev. Mark Entrekin (Janet); grandchildren, Bryan Couch (Stephanie), Tyler Couch (Abby), Jessica Kennedy, Cassidy McCain (Daniel), John Michael Entrekin, Anna Grace Entrekin, Will Kinard, and Mark Thomas Entrekin; great-grandchildren, Skyler Couch, Bryson Bermudez, Braeden Couch, Asher McCain, Aspyn McCain, Jayce Couch, and Marshall Couch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special niece, Mandy Nguyen Clevenger.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the First Pentecostal Holiness church with his brother, Rev. Mark Entrekin and Rev. Sherrill Green officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00-4:00 PM at the church.
Private Inurnment with Military Honors will take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will be at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Melissa Entrekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Rd., Clinton, SC 29325; First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 404 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325; Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Entrekin family with arrangements.