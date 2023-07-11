Mildred Vivian Godfrey Pressley, 98, of Hickory Tavern and wife of the late Warren Eugene Pressley passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Presbyterian Community in Clinton.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Conwell and Mary Aura Walker Godfrey. A retired bookkeeper, Mrs. Pressley was a member of Union Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over sixty years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and loved flowers and cooking for her family.
She is survived by: her children, Tony Pressley (best friend, Karen LaRoche) and Charlene Davis (Eric) all of Waterloo; grandchildren, Tanya Eclavea, Tara Alexander (Brad), Brantley Pressley, Blake Davis (Dabs) and Matthew Davis (Betsy); great grandchildren, Natalie Patterson (Chris), Conner, Dillon and Lillie Claire Eclavea, Sawyer, Preston and Walker Davis, Will and Camden Alexander; and great-great grandchildren, Pressley, Lakelyn and Ellisyn Patterson; and a sister-in-law, Alice Godfrey.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Oleta Gambrell, Ruby Lyon, Mary Paige, Runnette Coker and Raye Caldwell and her brothers, Dr. H.C. Godfrey, James W. Godfrey, and Ferrell Godfrey.
The family will receive friends at Union Baptist Church from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, July 13, 2023. A Funeral service will follow in the sanctuary conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Chaplain David Cathcart with burial to be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to VIA Health Partners (Hospice of Laurens of Laurens County) P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247, or to Laurens Baptist Association Crisis Center, P.O. Box 745, Laurens, SC 29360.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Gardens, Presbyterian Community of SC, and Hospice of Laurens County for their devoted care of Mrs. Pressley over the past three years.
