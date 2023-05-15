Myrtle Strickland Wesson, 85, widow of Charles “Charlie” Wesson, entered eternal rest May 14, 2023 at NHC-Clinton.
She was born January 4, 1938 in Greenwood and grew up in Ninety-Six, SC and was the daughter of the late Samuel "Boyd" Strickland and Helen Faulkner Strickland. Myrtle worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Carl Wessinger, DDS for over 25 years. She also worked in the cafeteria at Clinton Elementary School and part-time with Dr. Gary Crow, DMD.
Myrtle was a faithful member of Broad Street United Methodist Church serving on the Alter Guild and as a Communion steward for many years. She was a member of Circle 1, VIM’s, and the Lawrence Reddick Sunday School Class. She loved preparing for and participating in the annual Fun, Food and Fashion Shows. Myrtle had a servant's heart, making big impacts through small kindnesses to everyone and anyone. If you knew Myrtle, you couldn't help but love her!
Myrtle was dearly loved and is survived by her children, Tim and Dawn Wesson and Pam Metts; her grandchildren, Jeff (Terri) Minor, Brad (Amber) Minor, Heather (Ben) Gallo, Jacob (Sierra) Wesson and Will Metts; greatgrandchildren Landon, Aria, Morgan, Briggs, Summer, Brooks and Fenway; her sister, Mattie Lou Strickland and brother, Mike Strickland.
In addition to her parents and husband, Myrtle was predeceased by her brother, Reggie Strickland.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Justin Ritter officiating. Burial will follow at Newberry Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at the church.
Memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, 310 N. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or NHC of Clinton Activities and Physical Therapy Fund, 304 Jacobs Highway, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Wesson family with arrangements.