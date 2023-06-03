Nancy Jenkins Aultman, age 74, of 699 Neely Ferry Road, and wife of the late William Alver “Al” Aultman, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Logan Cline and Vergie Silvers Jenkins. Nancy was a member of the former Sharon Pentecostal Holiness, now known as Branch Church, and was a licensed cosmetologist and owner of Nancy’s Beauty Shop. She retired from Laurens District 55 High School Cafeteria with 13 years of service.
Surviving are children, Vernon Lee Aultman (Lori) of Waterloo and Amanda Aultman Simpson (Charles) of Hickory Tavern; brothers David Jenkins (Gail) of Honea Path and Larry Jenkins (Janice) of Honea Path; grandchildren, William “Will” Aultman (Athena), Wesley “Wes” Aultman, Logan Simpson, and Ashton Simpson; step grandchild, Samantha Mitchell (Urban); one great-grandchild James Aultman; and two step great-grandchildren, Harrison and Hartley Mitchell.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Traci Renee Aultman, and siblings Ray Jenkins, L.B. Jenkins, Charlie Jenkins, Ann Jenkins Reiney, and Betty Jenkins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Branch Church, 4734 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, SC, conducted by Mr. Charles Simpson and Rev. Teddy Chubb.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
