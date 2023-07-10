Patricia Ellen Pirkle Nelson, age 76, of Clinton, wife of William “Billy” Nelson, passed away Wednesday July 5th 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Patsy was born in 1946 in West Palm Beach Florida. She was the daughter of the late Walter Pirkle and Hazel Kennedy Pirkle. She traveled the world as a child while her father served in the military. She graduated from North Augusta High School. Patsy attended the University of South Carolina where she met her husband, Billy. Patsy was a lifelong Gamecock fan. She was a homemaker and worked for the Laurens County School District as a computer teacher. She enjoyed playing tennis with her friends, camping with her family, water skiing and cooking delicious recipes she found in her many magazines. She believed in giving to those in need and supported many charities including, St. Jude, Shriner’s hospital, Tunnels to Towers and many more. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and devoted her life to her family.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, she is survived by her daughters, Ellen Nelson Owen of Fletcher NC and Mandy Nelson Lane of Simpsonville SC; and her four beloved grandchildren, Emily Lane, Joshua Owen, Olivia Owen and Andrew Lane.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 15th at 3:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Rd, Simpsonville SC 29680.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Nelson family with services.