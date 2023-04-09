Paul Stephen “Steve” Romines, age 60 passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Steve was born on February 5, 1963, in Greenwood, South Carolina, and was the son of the late Silas Romines and Clara Louise Birchmore Romines.
Steve loved working on cars, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his brother, Eddie Romines (Brenda) of Clinton, SC; his two grandsons Silas Conner and Jaden Conner of Simpsonville, SC. He is survived by a host of loving family members and many caring friends.
Steve was predeceased by his son, Shannon Romines.
A Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 22 at Victory Worship Center located at 28010 Highway 76E, Clinton, SC 29325.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Romines’ family with arrangements.