Pauline Elizabeth Cato Simmons, age 80, of Laurens, and widow of the late James F. Simmons, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at PRISMA Healthcare Laurens Hospital.
Born in Clinton, Pauline was a daughter of the late Walter Lee and Frances Morgan Cato. She retired from Martha Franks Retirement Community as a ward secretary. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Ray A. Young (Susie) and Tony Simmons (Pam) of Laurens; sister, Frances Snelgrove (John) of Clinton; brother, Walter Lee Cato, Jr. of Germany; grandchildren, Brianna Jenkins (Chris), Ashlee Butler (Scottie), Kane Bledsoe, and Carson Bledsoe; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Isabella, Sadie and Karter.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was predeceased by a sister, Gloria Cato Dix, and a brother, George Newton Lee Cato.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 31, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary after the memorial service on Monday.
Memorials may be made to PRISMA Health Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.
