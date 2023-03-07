Raymond Preston Parris, Sr., age 75, of Laurens, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.
He was born November 16, 1947 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late Russell Parris and the late Jessie Bell Pace Parris.
Mr. Parris is survived by his sons, Kevin Parris and Raymond Preston Parris, Jr.; his six grandchildren; his brothers, Russell Parris, Edward Parris, and John Wayne Parris; and his sisters, Betty Walker and Margaret McDowell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby Parris, Mary Hellams and Sara Anthony.
No services are being planned at the time.