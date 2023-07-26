Richard C. Goodman, age 61, of Laurens, husband of Glenda Goodman, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.
He was born August 15, 1961, in Columbia, SC and was a son of the late John Frank and Dorothy Oberia Rowe Goodman.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Mandi Eubanks, Marie Acheson, and Estevan Gutierrez (Jessica); his stepdaughter, Dianna Mize; his numerous grandchildren; his brothers, David Goodman (Darlene), Mike Goodman (Sandra), Terry Goodman, and Carl Goodman; and his sister, Trudy Cross.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Goodman was preceded in death by his brothers, Bub, Reed, and Jimmy Goodman, and his sister, Alice.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Goodman Family with services.