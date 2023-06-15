Richard W. Heald III, age 32, of Mountville, SC passed away on June 13, 2023, following an accident.
Born in Warren, OH, he was the son of Richard Wallace Heald, Jr. and Christina Lynn Sharp Heald of Mountville. Richard served his country from 2010-2014 as a specialist in the United States Army, serving two tours in Korea as well as the United Arab Emirates stationed at Fort Hood, TX. Following his military service, he enjoyed working as a diesel mechanic at Enhanced Diesel in Belton, SC. In addition to his work, he could be found at local car shows, golfing, camping, and taking time out on his boat. He was also well known by those who knew him best as “Master Griller” serving some of the best BBQ this side of Texas. An avid Carolina Gamecocks fan, he could be found cheering them on each Saturday in the fall. He was always ready to play with his nephews, Titus, Alister, and Indy. His sarcastic humor and infectious laugh will be missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Stephen (Madeline) Heald, Whitney (Marcus) Nellems, and his twin brother, Jake (Meghan) Heald; maternal grandfather, Thomas Wade Sharp; and his three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Audrey Sharp; and his paternal grandparents, Peggy Heald and Richard W Heald Sr.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel and the family receive friends at the chapel immediately following the service. The family will also host family and friends at the Lumberyard in Clinton immediately following.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Legion Post 25, 173 Westwood Drive, Laurens, SC, 29360.
