Robert Douglas Hutcherson, 84, of Laurens, SC, husband of Marion Dunn Hutcherson, passed away, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 10, 1938 in Halifax, VA., and was the son of the late Jessie Martin and Evelyn Edmunds Hutcherson. Robert retired from Canal Industries as the area Manager, was a member of the Society of American Foresters, and an honorary member and past master of the Halifax Masonic Lodge in Halifax, VA. An avid golfer, he was the past president of the Central State Seniors of SC.
Mr. Hutcherson was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens.
Surviving in addition his wife, are his sons, Mark Hutcherson and Doug Hutcherson; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse, Kenneth, James, Richard, and Cecil Hutcherson.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens with Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken officiating.
The family will receive friends prior the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in Hunter Hall at the church.
